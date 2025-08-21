I am told that Your Party has now named seven members in a - presumably interim - executive committee.

I am able to share the names and the official positions of three of the seven - which are listed in internal documents.

They are:

Amy Jackson – once Political Secretary at LOTO and Unite’s Director of Politics, now: ‘ Head of Executive Team. ’

Karie Murphy – ex- Chief of Staff at LOTO , forced out after shenanigans with John McDonnell , now back in charge of: ‘ Conference & Event planning ’.

James Schneider – former LOTO Spokesperson, Progressive International and Peace and Justice Project. He is married to Sophie Nazemi, Keir Starmer’s literal press secretary; he was central to the disastrous Labour push to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism against the will of the members and to the strategy of apologising and throwing anti-Zionists under the bus. His new title is a mouthful: ‘Comms inclusive of MSM, SM, Speechwriter, Spokesperson, Supporter comms’

This is the same tried and failed incompetent clique that brought down the first Corbyn project. Out of cowardice, they capitulated to the Board of Deputies & the Israel lobby.

They betrayed the will of the mass membership and turbo-charged the witch-hunt. Now history risks repeating.

A handful of tried-and-tested failures could once again squander a movement of 800,000 decent Britons.

It is essential that anyone who has a voice in this process intervenes now, to ensure that the whole project is not strangled at birth by the same team that hung thousands of anti-Zionist Labour members out to dry last time and capitulated to the Zionist movement.

