Zionism against Venezuela and Iran

Sunday, 11 January 2026 1:21 PM [ Last Update: Sunday, 11 January 2026 1:21 PM ]*

The kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro and Mossad provocations in Iran followed on from each other last week.

Former British MP Chris Williamson examines the Zionist role in the attack on Venezuela and the provocations in Iran.

In today’s show, we’ll looking at the Zionist connection between the unrest in Iran and the abduction of Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, by US special forces on the orders of Donald Trump.

And in our first report, Latifa Abouchakra explains how protests in Iran, that began around legitimate economic grievances, were hijacked by Mossad agents to incite regime change.

Our next report outlines Zionist opposition to Venezuela’s Bolivarian revolution, and their assertion that the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro by US special forces on January 3rd, should serve as a warning to Iran.

Guest

Joining us as our guest contributor today is AMMAR KAZMI the host of an exciting new show called Attrition, that specialises in analysing war, imperialism and Zionism.

As well as being a political commentator, he’s also the legal adviser to the Left Legal Fighting Fund, and holds a master’s degree in human rights law. He’s also an expert on the political landscape in Latin America

*Posted here as internet problems in Iran.