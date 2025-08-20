David Miller Source: Al Mayadeen English 11 Jul 2025 15:41

This is not the first time that United Talent Agency has dropped artists for speaking against genocide (Illustrated by Zeinab al-Hajj: Al Mayadeen English)

This is not the first time that United Talent Agency has dropped artists for speaking against genocide (Illustrated by Zeinab al-Hajj: Al Mayadeen English)

Zionist hysteria over the ongoing genocide in Gaza has been escalating for many months. Advocates for Palestine have been attacked, bullied, smeared, sacked, and victimised in government, business, universities, and the cultural sphere.

The recent explosion of angst and massive campaign to cancel the Irish hip hop band Kneecap is an indication that this campaign may be over-reaching.

Glastonbury

A group of 35 music industry insiders tried and failed to have Kneecap removed from the bill at Glastonbury. I was passed the secret email and reported on its contents, as well as setting out a long thread on X identifying each of the signatories. But Glastonbury showed the tipping point we have reached with opposition to the genocide. Not only Kneecap but a slew of other artists at Glastonbury expressed some kind of support for the Palestinians, in marked contrast to the previous year. The decision by the BBC not to livestream Kneecap because of Zionist pressure diverted their attention from other acts that might say something. Bob Vylan, a punk/rap duo, took full advantage, coining a new resistance chant which rapidly spread all around the world in a day: "Death, Death to the IDF." Within days, the slogan was in multiple memes, on multiple TikTok reels, and printed on t-shirts and other merchandise.

Predictably, the Zionists lashed out at Glastonbury at the BBC and directly at Bob Vylan, with the Trump administration leaping to placate Zionist bosses by rescinding the US visa of the band and the US-based United Talent Agency dropping them from their roster of artists and entertainers.

Susan Sarandon

This is not the first time that United Talent Agency has dropped artists for speaking against genocide. A high-profile casualty in late 2023 was the internationally known actress Susan Sarandon, who was dropped by United Talent Agency for her advocacy for Palestine.

These cases provide a useful window into how Zionists are able to exert this kind of influence in the entertainment world.

United Talent Agency

United Talent Agency is a Democrat-leaning agency described by the far-right website Breitbart as ‘perhaps the most left-wing talent agency in Hollywood.' Perhaps this is why Sarandon was on its roster. But as we saw with the unqualified support for genocide coming out of the Biden White House, Zionist supporters of the Democrats are enthusiasts of ethnic cleansing in Palestine.

The agency represents hundreds of music stars, listing around 1,700 on their website, from Akon, Adam Ant, and Basement Jaxx, to Will.i.am and You Me at Six.

But the agency also represents thousands of other entertainers in theatre, television, journalism, comedy, and drama. By the early 2000s, the agency had become known for its roster of comedians, including Jim Carrey, Dave Chappelle, Will Ferrell, and Ben Stiller, along with writers for popular comedy television programs.

Take just five of the most senior executives:

Paul Wachter, Chairman. He has been at the centre of building the careers of key black cultural figures like LeBron James and Dr Dre’s Beats by Dre. Wachter donates to Zionist fundraisers and has served on the International Council of the New Israel Fund, which is dedicated to supporting the Zionist entity. Paul and his wife Dorothy Wachter say they see "Israel" as the nexus of Jewish identity and culture for Jews worldwide and feel a deep personal bond to "Israel" as individuals and as philanthropists. Paul Wachter refers to the genocide of the Nakba as the “thrilling years of the founding of the State of Israel.”

Jeremy Zimmer, CEO, until June 2025. He has denounced pro-Palestine activism in an e-mail to all staff at UTA. Zimmer cited the rise of anti-"Israel" sentiment on college campuses. He wrote: “Concern and debate about Zionism becomes veiled anti-Semitism." As evidence, he pointed to the anti-Zionist Mapping Project as an example. He said it showed “Jewish owned businesses, and suggesting that they be boycotted. The assumption being that because they are owned by Jews, they must be anti-Palestine.” That, of course, was a typical Zionist lie.

Jay Sures, Vice chairman. UTA states that he “oversees the agency’s global television, broadcast, and news, culture, leadership, and public lecture practices. He also serves as one of the three managing directors responsible for the day to day management of the firm.” He has served since 2019 on the University of California Board of Regents. In his capacity as a “regent” (or governor) of the University of California, he denounced over 300 ethnic studies staff supporting Palestinian rights accusing them of supporting the “shocking brutality” of Hamas where “babies, children of all ages, the elderly the disabled” were “shot, raped, tortured, maimed, mutilated, decapitated and burned alive." These Zionist lies had already been debunked by the time the letter was written. Students struck back by protesting outside his home “covering his garage in red handprints and littering his front yard with caution tape” in February 2025. “About 50 protesters blocked the Brentwood street where Sures lives while banging drums and causing a ruckus around 6:15 a.m., according to an LAPD report cited by Deadline. On top of the bloody handprints, flyers were plastered on the door to his home." Sures' response was a typical Zionist lie. He believes, he said, “he was singled out by the protesters" because he’s Jewish.

Ken Fermaglich was a signatory on the secret email sent to the Glastonbury Festival to try and cancel the Irish Rap band Kneecap from playing at the festival, in June this year. As a member of UTA’s music-leadership team, he oversees the booking and touring for such artists as Guns N’ Roses, Paramore, Muse, Creed, Daughtry, Mammoth WVH, 3 Doors Down, Bush, and many others. Fermaglich is in the habit of reposting pro-genocide propaganda on X and Instagram and follows the "IDF, Israel on Campus Colaition, StandWithUs," and various other Zionist accounts.

David Kramer, CEO from June 2025. UTA states that he is “widely recognized as one of the industry’s leading representatives for filmmakers and screenwriters, with a roster that includes critically acclaimed writers, directors, producers and multi-hyphenates… Throughout his tenure at UTA, Kramer has played an instrumental role in shaping and executing the Company’s strategic growth, including helping bring strategic investor EQT to UTA and leading the Company's acquisition of top U.K. literary and talent agency Curtis Brown Group and global football agency ROOF.” Of course, Kramer signed a letter in “solidarity” with Zionist bully and colleague Jay Sures, along with Ken Fermaglich and forty other UTA staff.

It's not just the individuals involved. The United Talent Agency is a corporate body totally signed up to genocidal Zionism. The company was a ‘Giving sponsor’ of Creative Community for Peace, a front group for Zionist Ministry of Foreign Affairs agent StandWithUs. Of course, UTA staff were among the honorees at the fourth annual Ambassadors of Peace (AOP) event in October 2022 in Beverly Hills.

It's unsurprising, therefore, that the aforementioned Ken Fermaglich and David Zedeck, partner and co-head of Global Music at UTA, also signed a letter posted on the website of the embassy of "Israel" in Australia, “United Against Cultural Boycott of Israel.”

Noticing?

On the American right, pointing to the fact of Jews in senior positions is referred to as ‘noticing’ - meaning noticing the privileged positions that many Jews occupy in the political and economic structure. Of course, what we witness here is not a variety of Zionist, non- or/and anti-Zionist influences, which is the actual pattern among Jews as a whole, but rather an almost total Zionist bloc at the top of the media, entertainment, and film industries. There are anti-Zionists in this milieu, but they are few and far between. No anti-Zionist can expect to go far in the industry if their views are known.

Dismantle Zionist infiltration

This is one of the many reasons why we need a strategy not just for dismantling the Zionist colony in the Levant but for halting infiltration, which is a key Zionist movement tactic, and moving to dismantle, decommission, and de-radicalise the Zionist movement all over the world. Zionists in positions of economic, political, or cultural power must be rooted out and held accountable for their racist, genocidal views and activities.