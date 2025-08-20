Tracking Power update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LaVerne Karras's avatar
LaVerne Karras
2d

Completely agree, the problem is not Jews, per se, it is Zionists whether Jews, Christians, Hindu or Muslim, and yes, unbelievably, there are Muslim Zionists, they have infiltrated entertainment, religions, finance, politics, security and the military and as current events show, they are one of, if not the most corrosive of all ideologies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture