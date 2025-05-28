David Miller

Source: Al Mayadeen English

Originally published 4 Apr 2025 12:41

Zionist Lawfare hit Canada again the other week. A radical Zionist genocide supporter working with a Zionist lawyer harangued the police to re-open a closed case of "harassment". They arrested leading anti-Zionist campaigner Yves Engler. Engler had transparently done nothing wrong, but he was locked up for five days.

As Engler has himself noted, the reason why he has been targeted is because he is a clear eyed critic of the lobby who is not afraid to tell the truth. Here is his typically forthright summary of the main Canadian Zionist lobby groups:

Together, United Jewish Appeal… of Toronto, Montréal, Winnipeg, Windsor, Calgary, Edmonton, Hamilton, London, Ottawa, Vancouver and Atlantic Canada raise over $300 million annually and have over $1 billion in assets. The lobbying arm of UJA, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has over 40 staff and a $10 million budget. In addition, B’nai B’rith has a handful of offices across the country… These groups work closely with StandWithUs Canada, CAMERA, Israel on Campus, Honest Reporting Canada and other (often extreme right wing) Israeli nationalist political organizations.

CIJA is perhaps the most prominent Zionist lobby group in Canada. It certainly does a lot of lobbying. The official Canadian lobby register lists the topics, government departments, and lobbyists from CIJA who are involved. It declares 18 separate lobbyists on the register.

CIJA, like the rest of the lobby, is inserted in the regime’s international network: The Digitell network. Richard Clark of CIJA was amongst the attendees to its inaugural event in 2018.

Clark has now infiltrated government circles, filling the role of Chief of Staff to Ontario's Ministry of Finance. In 2019, several Canadians attended:

Adir Krafman of CIJA, Krafman announced in October 2021 that he and his wife were set to become settler colonists in occupied Palestine.

Daniel Koren, representing B’nai Brith Canada who now works for Allied Voices for Israel.

Kasim Hafeez, Middle East Analyst at Christians United for Israel, Canada. Hafeez is a British Muslim who has become a collaborator with Zionist groups by condemning “radical Islam”.

The implication of this co-ordination is that all the key lobby groups are part of a co-ordinated network. Gil Hoffman of the ironically titled group Honest Reporting let the cat out of the bag on this at an online meeting in 2022:

"Today I went to a meeting at the Foreign Ministry, where there were organisations that work in the pro-Israel sphere… We’ve got WhatsApp groups now, run by the government, where we share information, working together."

Palestine Declassified reported on this intervention in October 2022, and shortly thereafter the Australian Jewish Association, which had hosted the video on its Youtube channel quietly deleted it. You can still watch the clip here (at just after 2.00).

This co-ordination is – evidently - not an “antisemitic trope” about a supposed “Jewish conspiracy”. It is a factual account of a network strategically organised to pursue certain political aims – those of the genocidal Zionist project.

Stop the Jewish National Fund - agency of ethnic cleansing

Pushback against the Zionist movement in Canada is, however, building. In November last year, the Canadian branch of the Jewish National Fund lost an appeal to stop Canada’s tax department’s revocation of its charitable status. The Stop JNF Canada campaign was a key mover in this campaign.

Back in July, the Canadian revenue service revoked JNF’s status after a years-long audit that revealed the organisation had used donations to help fund the occupation forces, a foreign army, which contravenes Canada's Tax Code.

In the ensuing few months, JNF Canada has had the option to cede its remaining assets (stated as about $31 million in 2023) or give them to another approved charity. JNF Canada will try and transfer the resources to another genocidal Zionist charity.

In its most recent report, IJV Canada, shows that millions of Canadian tax-dollars continue to finance Zionist genocide through ‘charitable’ donations. There is a clear legal obligation under international and domestic law to shut them down.

Find IDF Soldiers - and jail them

Another case of pushback launched on February 24, 2025: activist Davide Mastracci published Find IDF Soldiers, a database containing profiles of 85 Canadians that have joined the Israeli military at any point in their lives.

Mastracci writes of the project:

“I created a database of mini-profiles for as many Canadians that have fought in the Israeli military at any point as I could find. The resulting project, Find IDF Soldiers, was published this month, and offers the most comprehensive online public database of Canadians that have joined the Israeli military.”

Some of those profiled have responded with both with a mix of over-confident pride, but also (mainly) with cry-bully victimhood:

There’s never a good reason to make a list of Jews.

"SS-style hit list."

Jew-hatred has "always been around,"

"there’s a pretty dark historical precedent for making lists of Jews"

One said, "His purpose is to put all 85 of us in danger."

This is a kind of cry-bullying - feigning hurt and outrage while using that to attack those who would ask for accountability. What is most interesting about this is that if you search the term "cry-bully" online, the bulk of the references are to supporters of the Palestinians being cry bullies. Yes, again: every Zionist accusation is a confession.

Despite the cry-bully tone, there is a sense in which this is true, he is hoping to put them in danger. In danger of accountability for their crimes. No doubt, any such accountability will not reach 1% of the cruelty and atrocities inflicted on the Palestinians, but at least action is being taken and accountability must follow.

Both those serving in the military of the Zionist regime and the Zionist groups which enable them to commit genocide must be shut down in Canada and everywhere else they hide. This is what material action against Zionism should look like.