Zionists infiltrate the Horn of Africa

Is Pax Judaica emerging?
David Miller
Dec 08, 2025

Palestine Declassified, First broadcast by PressTV, Saturday, 22 November 2025 2:35 PM [ Last Update: Saturday, 22 November 2025 2:35 PM ]

Zionist involvement in the Horn of Africa is intensifying. Former British MP Chris Williamson examines the creation of Zionist bases in the region and the role of the Zionist vassal, the United Arab Emirates.

In today’s show, we’ll be setting out the real reasons behind Israel’s renewed interest in Somaliland.

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra provides some historical context to the recent developments in the relationship between Somaliland and Israel.

Our next report highlights the catalogue of aggressive actions of the Zionist regime against nations bordering the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

