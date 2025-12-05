Tracking Power update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heinrich Dahms's avatar
Heinrich Dahms
7d

Excellent article! Thank you. I'd be very interested to know what you think about the rapid rise of the Green Party? It, and in particular Zack Polanski, seems too good to be true, and my experience tells me that what seems incredible often is simply not real. My dread is that Polanski is an agent for the Zionists with the aim of controlling not only that party, but also to divide the movement started by Your Party. What are yuour views on this? Thanks in advance!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Loud MacLeod's avatar
Loud MacLeod
7d

Tommy Robinson exposed

https://ayetv.substack.com/p/the-psyop-files-chapter-one-the-tale

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture