Zionists target MAGA influencers

First broadcast by PressTV on Saturday, 25 October 2025 3:33 PM [ Last Update: Saturday, 25 October 2025 3:37 PM ]

In today’s show, we’ll be highlighting how Israel has lost many of its influential right-wing backers in the United States.

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra, explains how it’s now scrambling to repair the damage that it’s sustained, as a result of losing some of its most powerful advocates.

Our next report uncovers the lengths to which the Zionist colony is going to dodge the impact of the Foreign Agents Registration Act in the United States. And they’re being helped to do so by the Trump administration.