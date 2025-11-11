Source: Al Mayadeen English. First published 5 Nov 2025 13:21

David Miller exposes how the Zionist lobby has turned its propaganda machinery toward US conservatives, funding influencers, evading foreign-agent laws, and weaponizing religion and media to preserve MAGA loyalty to “Israel” despite growing right-wing dissent.

The war for the Conservative mind is in full flow, but it is already showing signs of coming off the rails. (Mayadeen English; Illustrated by Zeinab el-Hajj)

The Zionist entity has been developing massive influence operations against the US Right. This is because of an emerging split as a result of the genocide and the rise in the phenomenon of ‘noticing’ Jewish privilege and indeed Zionism as a form Jewish supremacy.

They lost prominent right-wingers Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Megyn Kelly. They even lost Charlie Kirk. After signs that he was splitting from the pro-”Israel” camp, frantic efforts were made to pull him back.

Candace Owens claimed that Kirk had been pressured to soften criticism, that Billionaire Bill Ackman orchestrated an “intervention” in the exclusive retreat of the Hamptons, that Netanyahu himself had called Kirk to invite him to the Zionist entity, and that huge donations - totaling $150 million — were offered to Turning Point USA to keep Kirk on board.

Ackman denied the allegations, but multiple sources contacted by The Grayzone backed up and extended their initial reporting. Netanyahu could hardly deny having rung Kirk since he had tweeted about it on September 10th, the very day that Kirk was assassinated. In that post, he acknowledged that “I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel.” A week later, Netanyahu was forced into denying that “Israel” had assassinated Kirk.

Despite their denials, it is clear that the Zionists have a problem with the political right, that’s why they are ploughing millions into funding a network of US Conservative influencers.

In late 2024, the Knesset approved a $150 million budget for “Hasbara“, or propaganda, targeting the West. The funding boosts the hundreds of millions contributed by Zionist foundations in the US.

The 8th Front - the information war

In July 2025, ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt visited the Knesset to discuss the concept of the “8th Front War on Information in America”. Also in July, the Zionist Foreign Ministry announced it would send 550 US Influencers on fully paid trips to “Israel” by year’s end.

At the end of the month, Netanyahu himself announced “Israel’s” “8th Front War on Information in America”, and Whitehouse faith advisor Paula White-Cain stated, “God will only bless those who bless Israel.”

On July 31st, the Conference of Christian Presidents for Israel (CCPI), created in mid-2024 with a mission to cement Christian Zionist support for the Zionist colony, held a private meeting to counter the “woke-right defamation of Israel”, targeting influencers like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

In early August, Bill Ackman hosted his meeting in the Hamptons to discuss support for “Israel” with influencers, including Charlie Kirk. Natasha Hausdorff of UK Lawyers for Israel was also present at the high-pressure “intervention” to bring Kirk into line. Hausdorff was reportedly witnessed screaming at Kirk.

In early October, Israel365 took a group of US influencers, on a paid trip to the Zionist colony. They subsequently flooded their social media with pro-”Israel” content.

On October 1, the Knesset had already approved another $40 million for the Hasbara budget, for global influence campaigns and to finance more international delegations.

The Zionists are determined to make sure that the MAGA movement remain loyal to the genocide.

Subverting FARA

Documents released by Anonymous for Justice from inside the Zionist Ministry of Justice show that in 2018, “Israel” secretly retained US lawyers to advise on how to evade the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The documents show that officials proposed creating a new American nonprofit in order to channel funds for Hasbara activities in the US while avoiding scrutiny under the law.

Liat Efrati Glazer, then a legal adviser to the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, wrote that even though the nonprofit would not be formally managed from Israel, “we will have means of supervision and management” – for example, through grant-making and “informal coordination mechanisms” including “oral meetings and updates”. In addition, the regime planted an Israeli official - Brigadier General Sima Vaknin-Gill - in the nonprofit, who had also served in the public interest company created to manage the propaganda battle.

The documents precisely foretell what the regime would do, planting Vaknin-Gil and another former senior MSA operative, Revital Krakovsky, in the Combat Antisemitism Movement in 2020-21, and Vaknin-Gil in a further notionally academic body known as the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) in 2023. This is the same group which has been involved in the cut out and front strategy for some years.

Previously, secret documents disclosed by the Ministry of Strategic Affairs under freedom of information legislation, revealed that ISGAP was one of the beneficiaries of the secret MSA strategy. In 2018, it received $445,000 - nearly 80% of its reported revenue that year. It failed to disclose this payment publically. The funds were earmarked for the group’s annual seminar at Oxford University in the UK. Zionist regime asset and supposed academic, David Hirsh spoke at both the 2018 and 2019 events. A Ministry of Strategic Affairs subvention was not mentioned by ISGAP in either year, as I have previously reported.

The road blocks faced by the Zionists, placed by the Foreign Agents Registration Act, are now being removed by the Trump administration.

On February 5th of this year, on her first day in office, Attorney General Pam Bondi disbanded the Foreign Influence Task Force, the Department of Justice (DOJ) office responsible for enforcing FARA. The change specifically limits DOJ prosecutors from criminally charging those involved in breaches of the propaganda rules encoded in FARA.

Credit: GenXGirl

In the summer of 2025, new Hasbara entities appeared. Three new and obscure groups registered with FARA.

But they appear to have registered in a way that exploits Pam Bondi’s February 5th directive and attempts to disguise the identity of the foreign principal.

Show Faith by Works, LLC, registered, stating it would use geo-fencing and data harvesting to surveil and target millions of church goers and Christian students with Hasbara. Geo-fencing is a type of “location-based marketing and advertising” in which a mobile app or software “uses the Global Positioning System (GPS), radio frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi or cellular data to define a virtual geographical boundary” - like a church or a campus - and triggers a “targeted marketing action when a device enters or exits that boundary”. One of the churches listed in the documentation is the one that Charlie Kirk attended. Show Faith by Works received over $4 million for this work.

Clock Tower X, LLC, registered with FARA, stating it would provide AI-produced Pro-”Israel” content on social media and also influence AI responses. It will receive $6 million from Havas Media listed as the foreign Principal. It’s actually a German affiliate of a transnational advertising and PR firm and is acting as a financial cut-out for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which is the ultimate source of funds. Clock Tower will also subcontract part of the work to Salem Media Group, the largest conservative media network in the US. Its Chief Strategy Officer, Brad Parscale, owns Clock Tower.

Bridges Partners, LLC, owned by Israelis Yair Levi & Uri Steinberg. Steinberg is a former Israeli Ministry of Tourism commissioner for North America. The firm registered as an agent for “Israel” to work on an influencer campaign codenamed “Esther Project”. The firm was formed in June 2025 in Delaware and soon after received nearly $200,000 to recruit and coordinate US-based social media influencers. It received $900,000 to pay online influencers to post about “Israel” in the latter half of 2025. The filings, reports the Jerusalem Post “map out a phased rollout: three to six influencers onboarded at a time, each expected to post roughly 25 to 30 pieces of content per month across Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms. Later phases anticipated further expansion, including ‘matching with Israeli content partners’ and developing partnerships with US-based marketing agencies”. The firm also works with former Israeli Occupation Forces’ spokesperson unit’s Major Nadav Shtrauchler, and has enlisted Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, previously known for representing Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, for legal counsel.

The war for the Conservative mind is in full flow. But it is already showing signs of coming off the rails, as shown by American rapper Azealia Banks, whose vituperative pro-”Israel” social media posts collapsed within days of her arrival in the Zionist colony. She underwent a rapid conversion to the Palestinian case as a result of her regime organised trip. Similarly, UK far right figure ‘Tel Aviv Tommy’ Robinson stumbled from humiliation to humiliation during his visit at the hands of his hosts. No doubt, the image of Charlie Kirk being shot dead flitted in front of his eyes more than once. The omens for successful influence operations do not appear good.