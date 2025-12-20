Hunger strike for Palestine!

First broadcast, PressTV, Saturday, 20 December 2025 3:46 PM

Palestine Action Hunger Strikers are currently refusing food in British Jails. They are using their own bodies to fight the unjust policies of the British Justice system.

In today’s episode of Palestine Declassified on @presstv we highlight the plight of the Palestine Action hunger strikers, who’ve been unjustly incarcerated now for well over a year, awaiting trial for trying to stop Britain’s complicity in the Gaza genocide.

Their protest is reminiscent of the hunger strike by Irish Republican prisoners in the 1980s, that was led by Bobby Sands, the Officer Commanding Irish Republican prisoners in the H Blocks of the Maze Prison. It was he who famously said “Our revenge will be the laughter of our children.”

And his words are now emblazoned across the separation barrier in the West Bank.

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra highlights how protests against Zionism have increased over the last 12 months, culminating in this hunger strike by eight Palestine Actionists.

Our second report reviews the monstrous treatment of the Palestine Action hunger strikers, and lists their demands

Latest edition of @PDeclassified now out.

Support the hunger strikers!