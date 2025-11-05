Exploiting Grooming Gangs

First posted by PressTV on Sunday, 27 April 2025 11:46 AM

In this edition of the show, we’ll be examining how the statistics match up to the media narrative about the role of grooming gangs in the sexual exploitation and abuse of young women and girls.

Elon Musk’s intervention has drawn worldwide attention to this matter. But do the facts match up to the rhetoric?

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra takes a look behind the headlines on this disturbing topic.

Our next report looks at how the issue of sexual exploitation has been weaponized by Zionist assets to demonize Britain’s Muslim community, and blackmail politicians

With David Miller and Faisal Bodi.

See also my article on this topic: Muslim ‘Grooming gangs’ - The anatomy of Zionist lies and the actual industrial-grade sexual exploitation of the Zionist regime