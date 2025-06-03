Jeff Goodwin

Share this postTracking Power updateJeff GoodwinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript6Share this postTracking Power updateJeff GoodwinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJeff GoodwinProfessor of Sociology New York UniversityDavid MillerJun 03, 20256Share this postTracking Power updateJeff GoodwinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptOn the problems of the study of state terrorism.The interview was conducted at the June 2015 Understanding Conflict conference.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postTracking Power updateJeff GoodwinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTracking Power update PodcastInvestigations on geopolitics, propaganda, Islamophobia and ZionismInvestigations on geopolitics, propaganda, Islamophobia and ZionismSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid MillerRecent Episodes Re-emergence of Zionist militias?Jun 2 • David MillerStanding up against zionism Jun 1 • David MillerJenny HockingMay 30 • David MillerStanding on the right side of history awardMay 29 • David MillerUnderstanding Who “Standing Together” areMay 27 • David MillerJeremy KeenanMay 26 • David MillerMeet Israel's ZAKA, the group that fabricated the 'beheaded babies' storyMay 24 • David Miller
Share this post