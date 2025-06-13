Tracking Power update

Kneecapping Kneecap?

How a Zionist music industry cabal tried to sabotage Kneecap at Glastonbury
David Miller
Jun 13, 2025
In today's show, we'll be exposing the lengths to which Israel and its Western based assets have gone to cancel critics of the genocidal Zionist colony.

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra highlights how Kneecap, the Irish hip hop band, has found itself in the crosshairs of these underhand tactics for speaking out against genocide.

Our next report reveals the duplicitous actions of the long-time music business executive, Paul Samuels, who in 2002 was a co-founder of Love Music Hate Racism.

