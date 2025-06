Saturday, 03 May 2025 6:05 PM

In today's show, we'll be investigating why the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, based in London, has been distancing itself from the Palestinian resistance.

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra highlights some of the PSC's dubious actions and the question marks hanging over a number of its personnel.

Our next report explains why there are concerns about the cyber security company handling the PSC's data.