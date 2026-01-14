Manufacturing Consent for Regime Change in Iran.

First broadcast Jan 14, 2026

This is the intro from the channel itself. I deprecate the use of the term ‘Mullahs’ which is used below, as you will see in my contribution. As everyone should know, the President of Iran is not an Imam.



Many cannot discern what's really happening in Iran and what the short term will bring. Is the regime on the edge and will President Trump intervene as he has suggested. What will be the impact of this and will we see more violent deaths?



Why is Donald Trump embarking on what seem to be a series of interventions on several "problem" countries. Is he going for regime change or are we witnessing a unique strategy of getting deals done. How reckless or wise this strategy is, whether these are monumental distractions from domestic political and financial problems, or if they will elicit a global crisis.



Iran is widely regarded as a highly complex country, stemming from its hybrid political system, diverse society, history and culture, and its challenging geopolitical position and relationship with surrounding countries and ongoing tensions with the United States and Israel. Irans economy has been severely hampered by extensive international sanctions, corruption, high inflation, and unemployment, creating a difficult environment for its citizens.



Is the rule of the Mullahs, who have governed Iran for over 47 years, since the 1979 Islamic Revolution overthrew the Pahlavi monarchy. Do the Iranian people want regime change overseen by American and Israel? The propaganda flooding social media and mainstream media platforms may suggest this. Or are the protests and current volatile environment the result of international manipulation that may again prove ineffective.



Mike Ryan HOST



Guests:



Professor David Miller is a non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Zaim University and a former Professor of Political Sociology at the University of Bristol. In 2021 he was sacked by Bristol University but an Employment Tribunal determined that he had been wrongly sacked and that in the process he had been discriminated against, because of the anti-Zionist beliefs. He is a broadcaster, writer and investigative researcher; the producer of the weekly show Palestine Declassified.



Robert Barwick is a longtime executive member of the Australian Citizens Party (formerly Citizens Electoral Council). He is the party's media spokesman, National Research Director, Editor of the "Australian Alert Service", and presenter of the weekly show, "The Citizens Report".



Tony Gosling is a freelance investigative journalist, trained by the BBC. His books include everything from exposing John Dee's occult founding of the British Empire, uncovering the post-war Bilderberg '4th Reich Fascist International'; to today's Anglo-Zionist empire's covert sponsorship of C21 terrorism.



About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world.



About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world.



