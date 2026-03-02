War with Iran is coming

Why Western governments have been waging an economic warfare against Iran for almost five decades.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was subject to a focused Mossad inspired attack on the 8th and 9th of January.

The Islamic Republic has never wavered in its support for the Palestinian people’s struggle against Zionist oppression, and has been a bulwark against the Greater Israel project.

That’s why Benjamin Netanyahu’s desperately trying to persuade the United States to mount a full-scale war against Iran.

So, in our first report, Latifa Abouchakra explains how the West’s economic warfare campaign provides a backdrop to the riots that’ve recently been in the news.

Our next report looks at why the United States pulled back from the brink of a full-scale war with Iran at the eleventh hour.

Joining us as our guest contributor today is the independent researcher and writer, Dr Phil Bevin, who publishes his material on a range of topics via his Patreon account and various other publications.