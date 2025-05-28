Tracking Power update
'Israeli pride' - Celebrating rape in the Zionist entity
David Miller unveils harrowing abuse allegations by Shoshana Strook against her powerful settler family, situating them within a broader Zionist culture…
6 hrs ago
•
David Miller
29
'Israeli pride' - Celebrating rape in the Zionist entity
Zionist lawfare in Canada
David Miller exposes the Zionist lobby’s coordinated influence in Canada, its role in repressing critics like Yves Engler, and the growing pushback…
6 hrs ago
•
David Miller
12
Zionist lawfare in Canada
Understanding Who “Standing Together” are
A talk by Ronnie Barkan and David Miller
May 27
•
David Miller
26
Understanding Who “Standing Together” are
1:29:27
Jeremy Keenan
On his research on "terrorism"
May 26
•
David Miller
26
Jeremy Keenan
2
9:52
Propaganda
The truth about lies - a short film.
May 25
•
David Miller
and
Dr Piers Robinson
47
Propaganda
1
9:00
Meet Israel's ZAKA, the group that fabricated the 'beheaded babies' story
Here's a film I contributed to from TRT World
May 24
•
David Miller
99
Meet Israel's ZAKA, the group that fabricated the 'beheaded babies' story
5
9:42
Consumption, reception and power
Reply to critics of "Cultural Compliance"by David Miller and Greg Philo
May 6
•
David Miller
11
Consumption, reception and power
Chris Simpson
The interview was conducted at the June 2015 Understanding Conflict conference.
May 5
•
David Miller
9
Chris Simpson
3
8:50
Deepa Kumar speaks about her lecture in Bath in 2015
The interview was conducted at the June 2015 Understanding Conflict conference.
May 4
•
David Miller
44
Deepa Kumar speaks about her lecture in Bath in 2015
5:37
Muslim ‘Grooming gangs’ - The anatomy of Zionist lies and the actual industrial-grade sexual exploitation of the Zionist regime
Official figures show that all ethnic minorities commit less child sexual abuse offences than their proportion in the population.
May 2
•
David Miller
61
Muslim ‘Grooming gangs’ - The anatomy of Zionist lies and the actual industrial-grade sexual exploitation of the Zionist regime
15
Cultural compliance and critical media studies
A summary of arguments found at greater length in the book Market Killing, first published in 2000.
May 1
•
David Miller
11
Cultural compliance and critical media studies
April 2025
Palestine Solidarity Campaign shills for the Zionists
I have repeatedly said that the cutting (material) edge of the anti-Zionist movement is Palestine Action. But, of course, the PSC doesn’t want to hear…
Apr 30
•
David Miller
35
Palestine Solidarity Campaign shills for the Zionists
3
