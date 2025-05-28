Tracking Power update

Home
Archive
About
'Israeli pride' - Celebrating rape in the Zionist entity
David Miller unveils harrowing abuse allegations by Shoshana Strook against her powerful settler family, situating them within a broader Zionist culture…
  
David Miller
Zionist lawfare in Canada
David Miller exposes the Zionist lobby’s coordinated influence in Canada, its role in repressing critics like Yves Engler, and the growing pushback…
  
David Miller
Understanding Who “Standing Together” are
A talk by Ronnie Barkan and David Miller
  
David Miller
1:29:27
Jeremy Keenan
On his research on "terrorism"
  
David Miller
2
9:52
Propaganda
The truth about lies - a short film.
  
David Miller
 and 
Dr Piers Robinson
1
9:00
Meet Israel's ZAKA, the group that fabricated the 'beheaded babies' story
Here's a film I contributed to from TRT World
  
David Miller
5
9:42
Consumption, reception and power
Reply to critics of "Cultural Compliance"by David Miller and Greg Philo
  
David Miller
Chris Simpson
The interview was conducted at the June 2015 Understanding Conflict conference.
  
David Miller
3
8:50
Deepa Kumar speaks about her lecture in Bath in 2015
The interview was conducted at the June 2015 Understanding Conflict conference.
  
David Miller
5:37
Muslim ‘Grooming gangs’ - The anatomy of Zionist lies and the actual industrial-grade sexual exploitation of the Zionist regime
Official figures show that all ethnic minorities commit less child sexual abuse offences than their proportion in the population.
  
David Miller
15
Cultural compliance and critical media studies
A summary of arguments found at greater length in the book Market Killing, first published in 2000.
  
David Miller

April 2025

© 2025 David Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture