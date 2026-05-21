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Mossad false flags?

Are they actually real?
David Miller's avatar
David Miller
May 21, 2026

Do the Mossad use false flags?

Yes.

Here is me talking about a small selection of the documented false flags and fake attacks orchestrated to push Zionist foreign policy objectives.

Also looks at how this technique for shaping public opinion has now spread further than state operators.

Thanks to @CrispinShow for having me on.

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